What is SafeMoon Inu (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. Launched on 13/05/2021 by the early community members based all over the world. Safemoon Inu is not just a meme token. SMI community is developing a crypto gaming platform called SMI Play. The upcoming play-to-earn gaming platform with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders. SMI Play will launch with one game available at first: a top-view looter shooter with project name “Moonshot Voyage”, with more games to come shortly after. SafeMoon Inu is a smart ERC20 token with beyond moon potential that is here to stay.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Resource Official Website

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SafeMoon Inu (SMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMI token's extensive tokenomics now!