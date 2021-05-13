SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Information

SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. Launched on 13/05/2021 by the early community members based all over the world.

Safemoon Inu is not just a meme token. SMI community is developing a crypto gaming platform called SMI Play. The upcoming play-to-earn gaming platform with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders. SMI Play will launch with one game available at first: a top-view looter shooter with project name “Moonshot Voyage”, with more games to come shortly after.

SafeMoon Inu is a smart ERC20 token with beyond moon potential that is here to stay.