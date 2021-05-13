SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tokenomics

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SafeMoon Inu (SMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Information

SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. Launched on 13/05/2021 by the early community members based all over the world.

Safemoon Inu is not just a meme token. SMI community is developing a crypto gaming platform called SMI Play. The upcoming play-to-earn gaming platform with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders. SMI Play will launch with one game available at first: a top-view looter shooter with project name “Moonshot Voyage”, with more games to come shortly after.

SafeMoon Inu is a smart ERC20 token with beyond moon potential that is here to stay.

Official Website:
https://safemooninu.com

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SafeMoon Inu (SMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 657.18K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 657.18K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SafeMoon Inu (SMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SMI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

