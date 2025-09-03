What is SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO)

What is SafeOne Chain (SAFO)? Safeone Chain (SAFO) is rebranded and Migrated from Neorbit (NRB) and launch 17 Desember 2022. SafeOne Chain is an exceptional fast & low cost POS Blockchain, not the usual one but a vetted Blockchain with security tools against scam/rug of any kind. We will do state of the art vetting with our blockchain detectives as well as common business assurances with each project on our chain. For the eventual rest risk after vetting, we will offer different crypto insurance packages in the form of unique utility NFTs. Investment on SafeOne Chain is secure. How Many SAFO Are There in Circulation? 300.000.000 tokens created at Binance Smart Chain. (80 % are Liquidity, 10 % for Staking Rewards and the rest are Team Wallet) Who Are the Founders of SafeOne Chain? Mathias W. as DEV/CEO/Founder (Germany) Entrepreneur since 21 years, Crypto Lover since 2012, Crypto team up since 2019, First own crypto project in 2022, Hobbys: C++, Solidity, music and festivals Kelechi Great as CCO (Nigeria) Graduate business Management, Graduate electronics & communications engineering, Coding specialist C++, Phyton, Solidity Bintara Setyawan as CTO (Indonesia) Bachelor of Informatics Engineering, Analysis Contract Crypto Currency, Coding specialist SQL, C++, Python, Solidity, Operation System and Evaluation Manager, Electrical Engineering

SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) How much is SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) worth today? The live SAFO price in USD is 0.00013083 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SAFO to USD price? $ 0.00013083 . Check out The current price of SAFO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SAFEONE CHAIN? The market cap for SAFO is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SAFO? The circulating supply of SAFO is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SAFO? SAFO achieved an ATH price of 0.00092549 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SAFO? SAFO saw an ATL price of 0.00000719 USD . What is the trading volume of SAFO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SAFO is -- USD . Will SAFO go higher this year? SAFO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SAFO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

