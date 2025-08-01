What is SAFU (SAFU)

Introducing SAFU ($SAFU), the latest meme token that has everyone buzzing! Inspired by Binance's iconic mascot tweet and backed by the registered trademark for "SAFU," this token is more than just a meme—it's a movement. Launched on Four.meme by BNB Chain, SAFU brings a fresh twist to the meme coin scene with a focus on security and innovation. By tying its name to Binance's legendary "Funds are SAFU" ethos, this token is as trustworthy as it is fun. With a solid foundation on BNB Chain, SAFU aims to redefine what it means to be "safu" in the crypto space. Jump into the SAFU revolution and join a community that’s as safe as it is meme-worthy!

SAFU (SAFU) Resource Official Website

SAFU (SAFU) Tokenomics

