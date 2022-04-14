Sage Market (SAGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sage Market (SAGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sage Market (SAGE) Information An offering by Ceremonies, Sage is a decentralized, uncensorable marketplace for agentic knowledge and action. At the core of Sage Marketplace is a decentralized market that operates beyond the control of any single entity, ensuring it remains free from censorship and manipulation. This digital agora serves as a hub for AI knowledge, including LLMs, visual content generation through Latent Diffusion, sophisticated trading bots, and other AI-driven services, allowing creators to freely share, sell, and innovate, thus promoting a diverse ecosystem of ideas and applications. Official Website: https://www.sagestudios.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.sagestudios.ai Buy SAGE Now!

Sage Market (SAGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sage Market (SAGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 39.04K $ 39.04K $ 39.04K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 90.00M $ 90.00M $ 90.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.37K $ 43.37K $ 43.37K All-Time High: $ 0.115059 $ 0.115059 $ 0.115059 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00043369 $ 0.00043369 $ 0.00043369 Learn more about Sage Market (SAGE) price

Sage Market (SAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sage Market (SAGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAGE's tokenomics, explore SAGE token's live price!

