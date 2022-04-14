Sage Union (SAGU) Tokenomics
Sage Union (SAGU) Information
SageUnion is an innovative AI-based platform designed to collect, refine, and distribute high-quality information through the power of human-AI collaboration. In the early stages, the platform will leverage a Telegram Mini-App to engage users in providing valuable data by answering weekly questions. This data will be processed and evaluated by an AI system, which will determine the quality and credibility of the information submitted. Based on this assessment, participants will be rewarded with SAGU tokens, a utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
SageUnion’s ultimate goal is to evolve into an advanced information platform that delivers reliable, high-value insights to users, powered by the collective intelligence of the community and the analytical capabilities of artificial intelligence.
Sage Union (SAGU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sage Union (SAGU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sage Union (SAGU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sage Union (SAGU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAGU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAGU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.