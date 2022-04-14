Discover key insights into SaitaBit (SAITABIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SaitaBit (SAITABIT) Information

SaitaBit is a Wrapped Bitcoin paired token which combines the potential growth of Bitcoin with the ease of trading on the Ethereum blockchain.

An added benefit of holding SaitaBit is that non exchange wallets receive a percentage of the 0.3% reflection reward distribution during Uniswap transactions.

SaitaBit also removes tokens from circulation regularly by sending over 50% of the reflection reward distribution to the burn wallet. This permanently reduces SaitaBit token supply and increases the Wrapped Bitcoin liquidity backing each remaining SaitaBit token.