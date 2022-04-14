Sally A1C (A1C) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sally A1C (A1C), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sally A1C (A1C) Information Meet Sally, Your Metabolic Health AI Agent. Your personal guide to a happier, healthier you, Sally empowers you to take control of your well-being. Forget daunting diets; Sally provides actionable, evidence-based steps tailored to your individual needs, helping you build sustainable habits, especially for A1C optimization. Focusing on key metabolic markers, we aim to help prevent and potentially reverse certain chronic diseases (under professional guidance). Beyond numbers, we focus on enjoyable exercise, mindful eating, and effective stress management. With Sally, gain a deeper understanding of your body, unlock your potential for vibrant energy, and embrace lasting health. Let's transform your well-being together!

Sally A1C (A1C) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 8.71M Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.71M All-Time High: $ 14.54 All-Time Low: $ 0.340178 Current Price: $ 0.414567

Sally A1C (A1C) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sally A1C (A1C) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of A1C tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many A1C tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

