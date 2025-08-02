What is SALTMINECOIN (SALT)

$SALT is a meme coin launched on the Solana network in April 2025 by developer @PrimitiveMoney as a playful experiment within the Bonk ecosystem. Initially created as a test with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, $SALT quickly gained momentum, reaching a 1 million USD market cap by April 27, 2025. @PrimitiveMoney donated proceeds, including 70 SOL from his wallet, to charity, and sold his stake to make the project fully community-driven. An additional 70 million tokens were burned, reducing the supply to 930 million. $SALT aims to bring fun, engagement, and a unique ‘salty’ vibe to the meme coin space, fostering a vibrant community through its ‘Mine Memes, Not Dreams’ ethos.

