SAM (SAM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SAM (SAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

SAM (SAM) Information

$SAM is a memecoin created by the Last Samorais community, the OG NFT project of Oraichain. We used a fair presale method where holders of our second collection (Tha Last Geishas) were able to participate. No team reserve, liquidity is controlled by a DAO DAO 2/3 multisig controlled by trusted people in the Oraichain & TLS community: Oracle, Rasprav & Crenmy. Here's the links to our socials and the DAO DAO multisig controlling reserve and liquidity: https://x.com/sam_thecoin https://x.com/LastSamorais https://discord.gg/lastsamorais

Official Website:
https://lastsamorais.com/
Whitepaper:
https://medium.com/@thelastsamorais/the-rise-of-sam-defender-of-oraichain-70c2ab336fff

SAM (SAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SAM (SAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 57.56K
$ 57.56K$ 57.56K
Total Supply:
$ 20.00M
$ 20.00M$ 20.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 20.00M
$ 20.00M$ 20.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 57.56K
$ 57.56K$ 57.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00418815
$ 0.00418815$ 0.00418815
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00192652
$ 0.00192652$ 0.00192652
Current Price:
$ 0.00287818
$ 0.00287818$ 0.00287818

SAM (SAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SAM (SAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SAM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SAM's tokenomics, explore SAM token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.