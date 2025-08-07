Sanafi Onchain Price (SANA)
Sanafi Onchain (SANA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 360.16K USD. SANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
SANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Sanafi Onchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sanafi Onchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sanafi Onchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sanafi Onchain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+17.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sanafi Onchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.27%
+17.41%
+28.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sanafi - AI-Driven Ethical Onchain Banking is a revolutionary platform launched in May 2025 on the Solana blockchain, designed to transform the $7-10 trillion ethical finance market, projected to grow to $35-50 trillion by 2030-2034. Sanafi are offering a "Revolut-like" banking experience that’s 100% onchain and 100% ethical. The project addresses barriers like interest (riba), high fees, and limited access by leveraging AI, Solana’s high-speed infrastructure, and stablecoins. Its MVP features Liquid staking $SanaSOL (7-10% APY) and an AI Chat Interface, with planned products like a mobile superapp (2025), AI-powered investments, and a stablecoin (2026). Sanafi bridges Web2 users to the onchain economy and engages crypto natives, aiming to be the #1 ethical banking platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of Sanafi Onchain (SANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SANA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
