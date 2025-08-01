Sanctum Infinity Price (INF)
Sanctum Infinity (INF) is currently trading at 226.72 USD with a market cap of $ 49.47M USD. INF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the INF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INF price information.
During today, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ -16.332670756852.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ +31.2381844320.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ +22.6437053440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ +32.07724254113768.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -16.332670756852
|-6.71%
|30 Days
|$ +31.2381844320
|+13.78%
|60 Days
|$ +22.6437053440
|+9.99%
|90 Days
|$ +32.07724254113768
|+16.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sanctum Infinity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
-6.71%
-4.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Socean is a noncustodial stake pool for the Solana blockchain based on the Solana stake pool reference implementation. Users deposit SOL, we stake it for them, and give them a derivative token called SOCN that can be redeemed for SOL at any time. The SOCN token can then be used in several different use-cases, like lending/borrowing, liquidity provision, trading, etc.
