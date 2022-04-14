Sanin (SANIN) Tokenomics
As Shiba Inu unveils the Shibarium blockchain, it is our duty to continue Ryoshi's legacy with a decentralized token made by the people for the people. $SHIBA was an experiment, $SANIN is an experiment. When you fail, You see the mistakes and try to create the best. A heartwarming photo of two Sanin Shiba Inu puppies pressing their heads together as they run has gone viral on Twitter, earning over 22,800 retweets and 92,600 likes. Taken by photographer Tetsuya Yutaka, the image reflects the growing popularity of this indigenous breed that once faced extinction. The Sanin Shiba-Inu Ikuseikai group, which has worked to preserve the breed since prewar years, is now receiving many inquiries about adopting Sanin Shiba Inu dogs.
Understanding the tokenomics of Sanin (SANIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SANIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SANIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.