SANTA by Virtuals Price (SANTA)
SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) is currently trading at 0.00200604 USD with a market cap of $ 2.01M USD. SANTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of SANTA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SANTA by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0002608560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SANTA by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0010942522.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SANTA by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0011551899051313226.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002608560
|+13.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010942522
|-54.54%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0011551899051313226
|+135.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of SANTA by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
-2.20%
+15.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agentic on-chain NGO for public goods,Standardization: Modularizes diverse APIs into easily deployable plugins, connecting agents to Web2 services like Gmail and Telegram and Web3 protocols like DeFi trading and blockchain explorers. Dynamic Learning: Teaches agents to adapt to new services via example-driven configurations, minimizing hardcoding. Optimized Interactions: Enhances reliability and scalability by fine-tuning APIs for seamless agent use.
