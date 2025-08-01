SANTA HAT Price (SANTAHAT)
SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 78.62K USD. SANTAHAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SANTAHAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SANTAHAT price information.
During today, the price change of SANTA HAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SANTA HAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SANTA HAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SANTA HAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+58.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+59.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SANTA HAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.06%
-7.03%
+16.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SANTAHAT is a memecoin that celebrates the iconic Santahat from RuneScape, a beloved item that has stood the test of time as a symbol of nostalgia, status, and festivity. For years, the Santahat has been a cherished artifact within Gielinor’s vibrant, pixelated world, embodying the magic and camaraderie that unite the RuneScape community. This memecoin seeks to honor the legacy of the Santahat, diving into its rich history and cultural significance. Whether it was traded as a valuable item or worn proudly during holiday events, the Santahat has become synonymous with joy and shared memories among players. With humor and creativity at its core, SANTAHAT brings fresh perspectives to the meme universe. It bridges the gap between the virtual world of RuneScape and the broader digital culture, offering a playful yet meaningful tribute to the magic of Gielinor. SANTAHAT is more than just a memecoin; it’s a celebration of the game’s enduring influence and a testament to the creativity of its players. By blending nostalgia with modern meme culture, SANTAHAT aims to captivate fans both old and new, reminding everyone of the joy and wonder found in RuneScape’s festive spirit.
Understanding the tokenomics of SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SANTAHAT token's extensive tokenomics now!
