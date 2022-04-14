SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Tokenomics
SANTAHAT is a memecoin that celebrates the iconic Santahat from RuneScape, a beloved item that has stood the test of time as a symbol of nostalgia, status, and festivity. For years, the Santahat has been a cherished artifact within Gielinor’s vibrant, pixelated world, embodying the magic and camaraderie that unite the RuneScape community. This memecoin seeks to honor the legacy of the Santahat, diving into its rich history and cultural significance. Whether it was traded as a valuable item or worn proudly during holiday events, the Santahat has become synonymous with joy and shared memories among players.
With humor and creativity at its core, SANTAHAT brings fresh perspectives to the meme universe. It bridges the gap between the virtual world of RuneScape and the broader digital culture, offering a playful yet meaningful tribute to the magic of Gielinor. SANTAHAT is more than just a memecoin; it’s a celebration of the game’s enduring influence and a testament to the creativity of its players. By blending nostalgia with modern meme culture, SANTAHAT aims to captivate fans both old and new, reminding everyone of the joy and wonder found in RuneScape’s festive spirit.
SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SANTA HAT (SANTAHAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SANTAHAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SANTAHAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.