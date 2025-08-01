Sashimi Price (SASHIMI)
Sashimi (SASHIMI) is currently trading at 0.00282602 USD with a market cap of $ 632.17K USD. SASHIMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Sashimi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sashimi to USD was $ +0.0001757702.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sashimi to USD was $ +0.0001211071.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sashimi to USD was $ -0.0000215779029062752.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001757702
|+6.22%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001211071
|+4.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000215779029062752
|-0.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sashimi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.87%
+2.67%
+0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Sashimi (SASHIMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SASHIMI token's extensive tokenomics now!
