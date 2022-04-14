Satfi ($SATFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Satfi ($SATFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Satfi ($SATFI) Information Satfi is a fractionalized piece of a bitcoin. The Bitcoin price has been ranging around $100,000 recently. Satfi wants to help push it higher. Paired with wbtc as the primary lp, the higher the token goes, the more wbtc gets sucked into the pool. Let's eat up that supply! Launched at $100K market cap with 100M supply Every pump absorbs more wBTC into the liquidity pool. Total supply equals the number of satoshis in 1 Bitcoin, creating a symbolic connection between $SATFI and Bitcoin's smallest unit. Official Website: https://squeezesats.com/

Satfi ($SATFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satfi ($SATFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 928.52K $ 928.52K $ 928.52K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 928.52K $ 928.52K $ 928.52K All-Time High: $ 0.0183037 $ 0.0183037 $ 0.0183037 All-Time Low: $ 0.00401078 $ 0.00401078 $ 0.00401078 Current Price: $ 0.00928575 $ 0.00928575 $ 0.00928575 Learn more about Satfi ($SATFI) price

Satfi ($SATFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Satfi ($SATFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $SATFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $SATFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

