What is Sato The Dog (SATO)

SATO is a fully community-led meme token built on the Base network. After the original team abandoned the project without communication or development, dedicated holders stepped in to take control and revive it. Under new community leadership, SATO is focused on transparency, sustainable growth, and rebuilding trust. With a strong brand, an active base of supporters, and a mission rooted in decentralization, SATO is positioning itself as a standout meme coin in the evolving on-chain ecosystem.

Sato The Dog (SATO) Resource Official Website

Sato The Dog (SATO) Tokenomics

