Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) Information

Scash is a new proof of work coin that restores decentralised home computer mining to Bitcoin, as Satoshi intended. It does this by combining the Bitcoin Protocol with Monero's (ASIC resistant) RandomX proof of work algorithm. Satoshi wanted everyone to mine Bitcoin on home computers. ASIC mining hardware broke that dream. But now it's back. The Scash network was launched in February 2024. 950,000 Scash have been mined so far, and the block reward is 50 coins.

Scash is 100% proof of work with a max supply 21 million. 980,000 Scash have been mined so far, and the block reward is 50 coins.