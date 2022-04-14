Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) Tokenomics

Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) Information

Scash is a new proof of work coin that restores decentralised home computer mining to Bitcoin, as Satoshi intended. It does this by combining the Bitcoin Protocol with Monero's (ASIC resistant) RandomX proof of work algorithm. Satoshi wanted everyone to mine Bitcoin on home computers. ASIC mining hardware broke that dream. But now it's back. The Scash network was launched in February 2024. 950,000 Scash have been mined so far, and the block reward is 50 coins.

Scash is 100% proof of work with a max supply 21 million. 980,000 Scash have been mined so far, and the block reward is 50 coins.

Official Website:
https://scashnetwork.org/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.scashnetwork.org/

Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 980.00K
$ 980.00K$ 980.00K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 22.88K
$ 22.88K$ 22.88K
All-Time High:
$ 0.350023
$ 0.350023$ 0.350023
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00368375
$ 0.00368375$ 0.00368375
Current Price:
$ 0.02334415
$ 0.02334415$ 0.02334415

Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SCASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SCASH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SCASH's tokenomics, explore SCASH token's live price!

SCASH Price Prediction

Want to know where SCASH might be heading? Our SCASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.