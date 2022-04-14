Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) Tokenomics
Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) Information
This is a legacy token commemorating the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SATOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SATOSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SATOSHI's tokenomics, explore SATOSHI token's live price!
SATOSHI Price Prediction
Want to know where SATOSHI might be heading? Our SATOSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.