Satoshi Panda (SAP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Satoshi Panda (SAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Satoshi Panda (SAP) Information

Satoshi Panda is a wholesome meme culture project that provides Bitcoin reflections in the form of BTCB to holders of its SAP token on BNB Chain.

There are 5% in reflections, with 2% going to SAP holders in the form of BTCB on BNB Chain, 1% goes towards autoadded liquidity, 1% goes towards SAP buyback, and 1% goes to the Marketing and Development Treasury.

A gamified NFT collection with NFT Staking and tokenized future bass & synthwave music label are being developed to further provide utility to SAP and innovate within the meme culture space.

Official Website:
https://satoshipanda.io/
Whitepaper:
http://satoshipanda.io/Satoshi-Panda-Whitepaper.pdf

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satoshi Panda (SAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 30.93K
Total Supply:
$ 20.03B
Circulating Supply:
$ 20.03B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 30.93K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Satoshi Panda (SAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Satoshi Panda (SAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SAP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.