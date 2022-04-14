Satoshi Panda (SAP) Information

Satoshi Panda is a wholesome meme culture project that provides Bitcoin reflections in the form of BTCB to holders of its SAP token on BNB Chain.

There are 5% in reflections, with 2% going to SAP holders in the form of BTCB on BNB Chain, 1% goes towards autoadded liquidity, 1% goes towards SAP buyback, and 1% goes to the Marketing and Development Treasury.

A gamified NFT collection with NFT Staking and tokenized future bass & synthwave music label are being developed to further provide utility to SAP and innovate within the meme culture space.