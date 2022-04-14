Satozhi (SATOZ) Tokenomics
Satozhi (SATOZ) Information
SATOZHI (SATOZ) Was formed using a technical protocol similar to Bitcoin (BTC) which was created according to Satoshi Nakamoto's proposal. If in Bitcoin (BTC) we are familiar with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocol then at Satozhi (SATOZ) a better protocol is made, known as Proof-of-Burn (PoB).
How does the Proof-of-Burn (PoB) protocol work? Satozhi (SATOZ) is the first token in the world to use this new protocol. This protocol uses the logic of burning the token supply in the block chain, and then creating a new token in the pool every 10 minutes.
How many prize will you get from burning SATOZ? the user will get a prize every 10 minutes. The prize distributed is 50 SATOZ, this calculation is obtained from the personal percentage that users burn up to the total inventory that has been burned. The bigger the user burns, the bigger the portion the user gets from a total of 50 SATOZ / 10 minutes.
Satozhi (SATOZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satozhi (SATOZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Satozhi (SATOZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Satozhi (SATOZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SATOZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SATOZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
