SaTT (SATT) Information SaTT tokens will be used to govern advertising transactions between advertisers and publishers to make transactions faster, safer and less expensive. With our Smart Contract SaTT, an advertiser can easily create advertising campaigns whose conditions of participation and results will be stored on the Ethereum's blockchain. Official Website: http://www.satt-token.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.atayen.us/satt/files/ico_satt_en.pdf

SaTT (SATT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SaTT (SATT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.04K $ 11.04K $ 11.04K Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.25B $ 4.25B $ 4.25B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 51.98K $ 51.98K $ 51.98K All-Time High: $ 0.00455341 $ 0.00455341 $ 0.00455341 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000010 $ 0.0000010 $ 0.0000010 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SaTT (SATT) price

SaTT (SATT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SaTT (SATT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SATT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SATT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SATT's tokenomics, explore SATT token's live price!

