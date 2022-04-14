Saturna (SAT) Information

Saturna is here to provide you an opportunity to put away the past and focus on getting to the next moon. If those before have come and gone, then trust that history repeats itself and see where the future is with this next generation of tokens. So break away from the worthless utility clones, stop worrying about APR’s and Impermanent Loss, and stick with a tried-and-true smart contract code that has led prospectors to millions in realized and billions in unrealized funds, and trust one of the fastest growing movements on Binance Smart Chain.