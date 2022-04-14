Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Tokenomics
Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Information
This project is an artistic representation of the identity of the founder of Bitcoin, it is a play on the typical meme format as the team is starting to implement real-life utility such as art pieces and merch in order to benefit the holders. On top of this project is simply a way for us to speculate on the true identity of Satoshi is in preparation for the HBO documentary that is dropping on the 8th of October. With the belief being that it is the individual characterized in the token itself. On top of this it is a fun way for others to speculate on the identity as well.
Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $NUKUMUTU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $NUKUMUTU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $NUKUMUTU's tokenomics, explore $NUKUMUTU token's live price!
$NUKUMUTU Price Prediction
Want to know where $NUKUMUTU might be heading? Our $NUKUMUTU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.