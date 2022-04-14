Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) Tokenomics
Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) Information
What is the project about? SauceInu is a community-based "INU-Themed cartoon" of the Sauce token. The project was primarily created to promote SaucerSwap and uplift users of the Hedera ecosystem.
What makes your project unique? Our primary mission on Hedera is to promote the best DEX on Hedera -SaucerSwap-. Additional goals are to bring in new members from other communities by displaying the power of Hedera, and SaucerSwap in cartoon fashion, and to continually spread love and cheer to the Hedera community through positivity and sustained engagement. SauceInu is in no way officially affiliated with SaucerSwap Labs, Sauce, or xSauce. History of your project. SauceInu was distributed to reward users who stake "xSauce" as there was an initial tiered disbursement to all xSauce holders who held greater than 100 xSauce tokens.
What’s next for your project? “The main goal of SauceInu is to foster a fun and interactive community in support of SaucerSwap, the leading DEX on Hedera Hashgraph.” We plan to spread these messages through cute cartoons of SauceInu with several different NFTs and other media of her and her adventures in the future.
What can your token be used for? The tokens can be used for NFT, Emissions from NFT taxes will go to buybacks and then “Burned” in a unique manner by going into a 99-year Locked Liquidity pool. This decreases the circulating supply of SauceInu, and also adds value back into liquidity pools via buybacks and lastly can be played games with it's own merchandise shop in shopify.
Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAUCEINU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAUCEINU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.