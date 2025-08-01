What is Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD)

Savings crvUSD (scrvUSD) is an interest-bearing stablecoin that accrues yield passively just by holding the token. No action is required from users, making it a simple and effective way to earn. scrvUSD enhances the utility of crvUSD by providing a decentralized, low-risk way to grow stablecoin holdings. As a truly decentralized stablecoin, crvUSD is backed by ETH, safe ETH liquid staking tokens, and wrapped Bitcoin assets, setting it apart in a market dominated by centralized solutions. scrvUSD increases the attractiveness of crvUSD by offering stable yields, which strengthen its peg, reduce borrow rate volatility, and drive long-term stability. Over time, this creates a more predictable borrowing environment, expands crvUSD supply, and sustainably grows fee revenue for the ecosystem.

