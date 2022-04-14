Scalia Infrastructure (SCALE) Tokenomics
Scalia Infrastructure (SCALE) Information
About Scalia Scalia Infrastructure is a pioneering platform that aggregates and scales Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) resources. Our platform aims to democratize access to decentralized infrastructure resources, enabling individuals, enterprises, and organizations to leverage decentralized technologies with ease.
Scale for Global Impact Scalia employs advanced technologies and optimization strategies to scale DePIN resources efficiently, ensuring the network can meet the evolving needs of stakeholders.
Aggregate DePIN Resources Scalia establishes a comprehensive network of diverse DePIN categories, including storage nodes, computing resources, and wireless communication nodes, IoTs.
Facilitate Accessibility Scalia delivers user-friendly interfaces and tools to lower the technical barriers associated with utilizing decentralized infrastructure.
Scalia Infrastructure (SCALE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scalia Infrastructure (SCALE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Scalia Infrastructure (SCALE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Scalia Infrastructure (SCALE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCALE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCALE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SCALE Price Prediction
