What is Scalr (SCALR)

Scalr is an AI-native growth platform focused on X that helps Web3, crypto, finance and trading accounts discover, generate, schedule and optimize content. It has a dual-layer design: a free, public discovery dashboard that surfaces high-performing tweets and narratives, and a private, subscription layer that operationalizes growth with AI workflows. Its models are trained on 300M+ Web3-relevant tweets and over 1B engagement signals to summarize trends, suggest angles, and automate posting for better reach and consistency.

Scalr (SCALR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scalr (SCALR) How much is Scalr (SCALR) worth today? The live SCALR price in USD is 0.03090185 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SCALR to USD price? $ 0.03090185 . What is the market cap of Scalr? The market cap for SCALR is $ 3.01M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SCALR? The circulating supply of SCALR is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SCALR? SCALR achieved an ATH price of 0.04174749 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SCALR? SCALR saw an ATL price of 0.02415893 USD . What is the trading volume of SCALR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SCALR is -- USD .

