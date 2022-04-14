Scalr (SCALR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Scalr (SCALR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Scalr (SCALR) Information Scalr is an AI-native growth platform focused on X that helps Web3, crypto, finance and trading accounts discover, generate, schedule and optimize content. It has a dual-layer design: a free, public discovery dashboard that surfaces high-performing tweets and narratives, and a private, subscription layer that operationalizes growth with AI workflows. Its models are trained on 300M+ Web3-relevant tweets and over 1B engagement signals to summarize trends, suggest angles, and automate posting for better reach and consistency. Official Website: https://usescalr.ai/ Whitepaper: https://gitbook.usescalr.ai/

Scalr (SCALR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scalr (SCALR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.88M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.88M All-Time High: $ 0.04174749 All-Time Low: $ 0.02415893 Current Price: $ 0.02860643

Scalr (SCALR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Scalr (SCALR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCALR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCALR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

