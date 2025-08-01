SCAN Price (SCAN)
SCAN (SCAN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 128.20K USD. SCAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCAN price information.
During today, the price change of SCAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SCAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SCAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SCAN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-24.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SCAN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-24.99%
+6.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
First official token on @Zora with real utility
Understanding the tokenomics of SCAN (SCAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCAN token's extensive tokenomics now!
