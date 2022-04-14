Scarab Tools (DUNG) Tokenomics
Scarab Tools is a comprehensive crypto project that aims to provide DUNG holders with a range of valuable tools and features to navigate the world of trading cryptocurrencies effectively. With a focus on sniping new token listings on Ethereum (with multi-chain support in development), as well as building innovative portfolio management capabilities, Scarab Tools offers a wide array of functionalities to enhance users' trading experience.
Scarab was launched by a full-time trader and degen who sniped new Uniswap launches starting in mid-2020. In January 2023 we started development of what turned into Scarab by building a bot that snipes liquidity adds on block 0 as well as allows for manual buys of existing tokens all using multiple private RPCs. Since then we've also added a feed of new tokens and a contract simulator that checks honeypot status and taxes.
Our goal is to make a fully functioning portfolio manager for shitcoins (or, dung). In the coming months you’ll be able to see all your positions including real-time pricing, volume, liquidity, charts, etc. Next to all that info you’ll be able to buy/sell any of those positions immediately. Options will be a % of your bag or just dump it all.
Scarab Tools (DUNG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scarab Tools (DUNG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Scarab Tools (DUNG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Scarab Tools (DUNG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUNG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUNG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DUNG Price Prediction
Want to know where DUNG might be heading? Our DUNG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
