Scarlet Waifu DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) on Avalanche, combining blockchain innovation with a vibrant anime loving community. Described as “The Prodigies’ DAO,” it brings together experts from top firms (Ava Labs, JP Morgan, Jane Street, etc.) to drive investment, strategy, tech development, and education in the Avalanche ecosystem.
The DAO introduces $WAIFU, a token blending meme culture with utility, incentivizing community engagement and governance participation. With a mix of finance, consulting, and blockchain expertise, Scarlet Waifu DAO accelerates web3 innovation while fostering an energetic, meme-driven community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Scarlet Waifu Capital Management (WAIFU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAIFU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAIFU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.