Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR) Information Sceptre Liquid Staking for Flare is Liquid Staking on Flare. It provides sFLR to the user when they stake their (w)FLR with Sceptre. sFLR is then available to be used in other protocols like lending markets. Official Website: https://flare.sceptre.fi/ Buy SFLR Now!

Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.47M $ 35.47M $ 35.47M Total Supply: $ 1.03B $ 1.03B $ 1.03B Circulating Supply: $ 1.03B $ 1.03B $ 1.03B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.47M $ 35.47M $ 35.47M All-Time High: $ 0.04445059 $ 0.04445059 $ 0.04445059 All-Time Low: $ 0.0131328 $ 0.0131328 $ 0.0131328 Current Price: $ 0.03445576 $ 0.03445576 $ 0.03445576 Learn more about Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR) price

Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SFLR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SFLR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SFLR's tokenomics, explore SFLR token's live price!

