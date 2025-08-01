SCHIZO Price (SCHIZO)
SCHIZO (SCHIZO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 131.82K USD. SCHIZO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCHIZO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCHIZO price information.
During today, the price change of SCHIZO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SCHIZO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SCHIZO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SCHIZO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+234.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SCHIZO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.79%
-11.98%
-18.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SCHIZO is a memecoin inspired by the popular surreal memes, a strange and unique brand of ironic memes that make you question reality and embrace absurdity. These memes often feature bizarre, nonsensical humor that defies traditional logic and comedic structure. The aim of SCHIZO is to reunite a community of people who share this niche humor and enjoy its deep irony. By creating a space where like-minded individuals can connect and share their love for surreal memes, SCHIZO fosters a sense of belonging and creativity. The project not only celebrates the humor and creativity of surreal memes but also encourages users to participate in the community through various events and challenges, making the experience interactive and engaging. Ultimately, SCHIZO aims to bring joy, laughter, and a touch of the surreal to its community members.
