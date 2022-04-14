SCHIZO (SCHIZO) Tokenomics
SCHIZO (SCHIZO) Information
SCHIZO is a memecoin inspired by the popular surreal memes, a strange and unique brand of ironic memes that make you question reality and embrace absurdity. These memes often feature bizarre, nonsensical humor that defies traditional logic and comedic structure. The aim of SCHIZO is to reunite a community of people who share this niche humor and enjoy its deep irony. By creating a space where like-minded individuals can connect and share their love for surreal memes, SCHIZO fosters a sense of belonging and creativity. The project not only celebrates the humor and creativity of surreal memes but also encourages users to participate in the community through various events and challenges, making the experience interactive and engaging. Ultimately, SCHIZO aims to bring joy, laughter, and a touch of the surreal to its community members.
SCHIZO (SCHIZO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SCHIZO (SCHIZO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SCHIZO (SCHIZO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SCHIZO (SCHIZO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCHIZO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCHIZO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SCHIZO's tokenomics, explore SCHIZO token's live price!
SCHIZO Price Prediction
Want to know where SCHIZO might be heading? Our SCHIZO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.