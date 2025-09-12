What is Schizodio (SCHIZODIO)

Schizodio is a speculative memecoin on Starknet, a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It leverages STARK technology, using zero-knowledge proofs to enable secure, low-cost transactions. Designed to foster a vibrant community, Schizodio encourages active participation within its decentralized ecosystem. It prioritizes fairness and community engagement. The project targets high-risk, high-reward opportunities, aiming to attract dedicated users in the crypto space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) Resource Official Website

Schizodio Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Schizodio.

Check the Schizodio price prediction now!

SCHIZODIO to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCHIZODIO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) How much is Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) worth today? The live SCHIZODIO price in USD is 0.00032278 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SCHIZODIO to USD price? $ 0.00032278 . Check out The current price of SCHIZODIO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Schizodio? The market cap for SCHIZODIO is $ 322.87K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SCHIZODIO? The circulating supply of SCHIZODIO is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SCHIZODIO? SCHIZODIO achieved an ATH price of 0.00035952 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SCHIZODIO? SCHIZODIO saw an ATL price of 0.00031333 USD . What is the trading volume of SCHIZODIO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SCHIZODIO is -- USD . Will SCHIZODIO go higher this year? SCHIZODIO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SCHIZODIO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) Important Industry Updates