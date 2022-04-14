Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Schizodio (SCHIZODIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) Information Schizodio is a speculative memecoin on Starknet, a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It leverages STARK technology, using zero-knowledge proofs to enable secure, low-cost transactions. Designed to foster a vibrant community, Schizodio encourages active participation within its decentralized ecosystem. It prioritizes fairness and community engagement. The project targets high-risk, high-reward opportunities, aiming to attract dedicated users in the crypto space. Official Website: https://schizodio.xyz/ Buy SCHIZODIO Now!

Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Schizodio (SCHIZODIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 314.38K $ 314.38K $ 314.38K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 314.38K $ 314.38K $ 314.38K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00031439 $ 0.00031439 $ 0.00031439 Learn more about Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) price

Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Schizodio (SCHIZODIO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCHIZODIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCHIZODIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCHIZODIO's tokenomics, explore SCHIZODIO token's live price!

