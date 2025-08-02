What is SCHIZOID (ZOID)

$ZOID We built it to grind out memes 24/7 because, let’s be real, someone has to. It’s a digital sweatshop for humor, and our AI is the unpaid intern cranking out punchlines faster than you can say “burnout". The project is a schizo ai meme gen, essentially creating infinite schizo memes that align with crypto meme culture. The twitter is going to keep tweeting funny retarded crypto related scenarios with a corresponding meme.

