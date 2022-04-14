SCHIZOID (ZOID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SCHIZOID (ZOID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SCHIZOID (ZOID) Information $ZOID We built it to grind out memes 24/7 because, let’s be real, someone has to. It’s a digital sweatshop for humor, and our AI is the unpaid intern cranking out punchlines faster than you can say “burnout". The project is a schizo ai meme gen, essentially creating infinite schizo memes that align with crypto meme culture. The twitter is going to keep tweeting funny retarded crypto related scenarios with a corresponding meme. Official Website: https://zoid.meme Buy ZOID Now!

SCHIZOID (ZOID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SCHIZOID (ZOID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.86K Total Supply: $ 997.87M Circulating Supply: $ 997.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.86K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

SCHIZOID (ZOID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SCHIZOID (ZOID) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZOID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZOID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZOID's tokenomics, explore ZOID token's live price!

