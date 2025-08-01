Schrodi Price (SCHRODI)
Schrodi (SCHRODI) is currently trading at 0.0021102 USD with a market cap of $ 211.02K USD. SCHRODI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ -0.000267704034654873.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ +0.0005361264.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ +0.0002180862.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000267704034654873
|-11.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005361264
|+25.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002180862
|+10.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Schrodi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
-11.25%
-7.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A memetoken on Ethereum and Arbitrum which celebrates the theory of quantum superposition made famous by the Schrodinger's Cat thought experiment.
