Schrodi Price (SCHRODI)

Schrodi (SCHRODI) Live Price Chart

$0.0021102
$0.0021102
-11.20%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Price of Schrodi (SCHRODI) Today

Schrodi (SCHRODI) is currently trading at 0.0021102 USD with a market cap of $ 211.02K USD. SCHRODI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Schrodi Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-11.25%
Schrodi 24-hour price change
100.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SCHRODI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCHRODI price information.

Schrodi (SCHRODI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ -0.000267704034654873.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ +0.0005361264.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ +0.0002180862.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000267704034654873-11.25%
30 Days$ +0.0005361264+25.41%
60 Days$ +0.0002180862+10.33%
90 Days$ 0--

Schrodi (SCHRODI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Schrodi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00206425
$ 0.00206425$ 0.00206425

$ 0.0023779
$ 0.0023779$ 0.0023779

$ 0.00615252
$ 0.00615252$ 0.00615252

+0.59%

-11.25%

-7.75%

Schrodi (SCHRODI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 211.02K
$ 211.02K$ 211.02K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

What is Schrodi (SCHRODI)

A memetoken on Ethereum and Arbitrum which celebrates the theory of quantum superposition made famous by the Schrodinger's Cat thought experiment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Official Website

Schrodi (SCHRODI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Schrodi (SCHRODI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCHRODI token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SCHRODI to Local Currencies

1 SCHRODI to VND
55.529913
1 SCHRODI to AUD
A$0.00327081
1 SCHRODI to GBP
0.00158265
1 SCHRODI to EUR
0.001835874
1 SCHRODI to USD
$0.0021102
1 SCHRODI to MYR
RM0.009010554
1 SCHRODI to TRY
0.085800732
1 SCHRODI to JPY
¥0.31653
1 SCHRODI to ARS
ARS$2.894645748
1 SCHRODI to RUB
0.169892202
1 SCHRODI to INR
0.184663602
1 SCHRODI to IDR
Rp34.593437088
1 SCHRODI to KRW
2.963754798
1 SCHRODI to PHP
0.122792538
1 SCHRODI to EGP
￡E.0.102619026
1 SCHRODI to BRL
R$0.011796018
1 SCHRODI to CAD
C$0.002912076
1 SCHRODI to BDT
0.257824236
1 SCHRODI to NGN
3.231539178
1 SCHRODI to UAH
0.087974238
1 SCHRODI to VES
Bs0.2595546
1 SCHRODI to CLP
$2.0532246
1 SCHRODI to PKR
Rs0.598283904
1 SCHRODI to KZT
1.147463454
1 SCHRODI to THB
฿0.06932007
1 SCHRODI to TWD
NT$0.063137184
1 SCHRODI to AED
د.إ0.007744434
1 SCHRODI to CHF
Fr0.001709262
1 SCHRODI to HKD
HK$0.016543968
1 SCHRODI to MAD
.د.م0.019245024
1 SCHRODI to MXN
$0.03998829
1 SCHRODI to PLN
0.007892148
1 SCHRODI to RON
лв0.009369288
1 SCHRODI to SEK
kr0.020722164
1 SCHRODI to BGN
лв0.003608442
1 SCHRODI to HUF
Ft0.7396251
1 SCHRODI to CZK
0.045453708
1 SCHRODI to KWD
د.ك0.0006457212
1 SCHRODI to ILS
0.007216884