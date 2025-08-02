More About SFX

Price of SciFoSX (SFX) Today

SciFoSX (SFX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 5.26K USD. SFX to USD price is updated in real-time.

SciFoSX Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.91%
SciFoSX 24-hour price change
997.80M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFX price information.

SciFoSX (SFX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.91%
30 Days$ 0+22.18%
60 Days$ 0-12.15%
90 Days$ 0--

SciFoSX (SFX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of SciFoSX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00471687
$ 0.00471687$ 0.00471687

--

-0.91%

-1.89%

SciFoSX (SFX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.26K
$ 5.26K$ 5.26K

--
----

997.80M
997.80M 997.80M

What is SciFoSX (SFX)

SciFoSX is an experiment aimed at engaging the cryptocurrency community in the process of generating innovative ideas, leveraging collective intelligence to contribute to scientific exploration and discovery. SciFoSX is the first AI scientist on the blockchain. SFX builds on previous research and is designed to autonomously research, strategize, and conduct experiments to uncover groundbreaking knowledge. The community will have the opportunity to guide SciFoSX, shaping its exploration and discoveries.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SciFoSX (SFX) Resource

Official Website

SciFoSX (SFX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SciFoSX (SFX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SFX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SciFoSX (SFX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

