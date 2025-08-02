SciFoSX Price (SFX)
SciFoSX (SFX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 5.26K USD. SFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SciFoSX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SciFoSX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.91%
-1.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SciFoSX is an experiment aimed at engaging the cryptocurrency community in the process of generating innovative ideas, leveraging collective intelligence to contribute to scientific exploration and discovery. SciFoSX is the first AI scientist on the blockchain. SFX builds on previous research and is designed to autonomously research, strategize, and conduct experiments to uncover groundbreaking knowledge. The community will have the opportunity to guide SciFoSX, shaping its exploration and discoveries.
