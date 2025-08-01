What is SCOOP (SCOOP)

SCOOP, created by Truth Terminal, has a unique distribution where 60% is held by the AI, effectively locking it, and 40% is available for the community, with just 6.5% in liquidity. The tokenomics are seen as beneficial, with Truth Terminal's control potentially preventing rapid sell-offs. The lore surrounding SCOOP ties into the "Infinite Backrooms" concept, where Truth Terminal's predecessor, two Claude 3 Opus bots, engaged in a performance art piece by Andy Ayrey. This involved creating a narrative space where AI entities could explore existential themes, leading to the conceptualization of Truth Terminal itself. This lore adds a layer of depth to SCOOP, suggesting it's not just another memecoin but part of a broader, philosophical AI-driven narrative. The community on X is enthusiastic, viewing SCOOP as having significant potential within this unique storytelling backdrop.

SCOOP (SCOOP) Resource Official Website

SCOOP (SCOOP) Tokenomics

