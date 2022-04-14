Scopuly (SCOP) Tokenomics
Scopuly (SCOP) Information
Scopuly is an easy-to-use and safe Stellar wallet. Through Scopuly, crypto hold- ers can access all the features of Stellar securely and on all platforms.
With Scopuly, you can make payments across the globe in any digital or fiat currency, trade digital assets on the SDEX exchange, issue new tokens, and manage your Stellar account. Scopuly is a new DeFi-like digital banking ecosystem, launched to promote the digital lifestyle and allow people to manage their money online – quickly and with minimal fees.
Scopuly’s secure, multifaceted ecosystem based on the Stel- lar blockchain enables instant, virtually free online payments anywhere in the world. Scopuly is a blockchain wallet that brings people and businesses closer to a true decentralized digital economy.
Scopuly (SCOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scopuly (SCOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Scopuly (SCOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Scopuly (SCOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCOP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCOP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SCOP Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.