Scout Protocol Token (DEV) Information Scout Game Protocol introduces an innovative incentive structure inspired by the concept of fantasy sports but applied to open source software development. The platform allows participants to earn rewards by identifying talented developers early in their journey and supporting their growth. DEV tokens is the platform's native token, facilitating value exchange between Developers, Scouts, and blockchain networks, while incentivizing sustained contributions to decentralized ecosystems. Through this approach, Scout Game Protocol aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards meaningful contributions and fosters long-term engagement in the open source blockchain space. Official Website: https://scoutgame.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xAiP9jS_DOWzjJXHrEXLAkCEAFE1QrInkvMkgGPO2Pk/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.7mt6tveomd71 Buy DEV Now!

Scout Protocol Token (DEV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scout Protocol Token (DEV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.29M $ 31.29M $ 31.29M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 894.30M $ 894.30M $ 894.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.99M $ 34.99M $ 34.99M All-Time High: $ 0.03994863 $ 0.03994863 $ 0.03994863 All-Time Low: $ 0.02312087 $ 0.02312087 $ 0.02312087 Current Price: $ 0.03498183 $ 0.03498183 $ 0.03498183 Learn more about Scout Protocol Token (DEV) price

Scout Protocol Token (DEV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Scout Protocol Token (DEV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEV's tokenomics, explore DEV token's live price!

