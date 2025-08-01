ScPrime Price (SCP)
ScPrime (SCP) is currently trading at 0.056461 USD with a market cap of $ 3.17M USD. SCP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCP price information.
During today, the price change of ScPrime to USD was $ -0.00033651116092011.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ScPrime to USD was $ +0.0060472384.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ScPrime to USD was $ -0.0116706129.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ScPrime to USD was $ -0.01998907207883.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00033651116092011
|-0.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0060472384
|+10.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0116706129
|-20.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01998907207883
|-26.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of ScPrime: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.59%
-0.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ScPrime is an enterprise-grade object storage cloud architecture based on sharing-economy at global scale to service large, unstructured data. Backup and disaster recovery for mid-market or small/medium enterprise is the first “go to market” with potential follow-ups to include surveillance footage, IoT, medical scanner images and more. Public cloud adoption is growing exponentially with the trend away from centralized architectures. This is the Distributed Datacenter.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ScPrime (SCP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SCP to VND
₫1,485.771215
|1 SCP to AUD
A$0.08751455
|1 SCP to GBP
￡0.04234575
|1 SCP to EUR
€0.04912107
|1 SCP to USD
$0.056461
|1 SCP to MYR
RM0.24108847
|1 SCP to TRY
₺2.29570426
|1 SCP to JPY
¥8.46915
|1 SCP to ARS
ARS$77.44981214
|1 SCP to RUB
₽4.53664135
|1 SCP to INR
₹4.93638523
|1 SCP to IDR
Rp925.59001584
|1 SCP to KRW
₩79.29890989
|1 SCP to PHP
₱3.28433637
|1 SCP to EGP
￡E.2.74513382
|1 SCP to BRL
R$0.31561699
|1 SCP to CAD
C$0.07791618
|1 SCP to BDT
৳6.89840498
|1 SCP to NGN
₦86.46381079
|1 SCP to UAH
₴2.35385909
|1 SCP to VES
Bs6.944703
|1 SCP to CLP
$54.936553
|1 SCP to PKR
Rs16.00782272
|1 SCP to KZT
₸30.70179797
|1 SCP to THB
฿1.8519208
|1 SCP to TWD
NT$1.69100695
|1 SCP to AED
د.إ0.20721187
|1 SCP to CHF
Fr0.04573341
|1 SCP to HKD
HK$0.44265424
|1 SCP to MAD
.د.م0.51492432
|1 SCP to MXN
$1.06767751
|1 SCP to PLN
zł0.21116414
|1 SCP to RON
лв0.25068684
|1 SCP to SEK
kr0.5533178
|1 SCP to BGN
лв0.09654831
|1 SCP to HUF
Ft19.77602986
|1 SCP to CZK
Kč1.21504072
|1 SCP to KWD
د.ك0.017277066
|1 SCP to ILS
₪0.19253201