ScPrime (SCP) Information ScPrime is an enterprise-grade object storage cloud architecture based on sharing-economy at global scale to service large, unstructured data. Backup and disaster recovery for mid-market or small/medium enterprise is the first “go to market” with potential follow-ups to include surveillance footage, IoT, medical scanner images and more. Public cloud adoption is growing exponentially with the trend away from centralized architectures. This is the Distributed Datacenter. Official Website: https://scpri.me/ Buy SCP Now!

Market Cap: $ 3.02M
Total Supply: $ 56.14M
Circulating Supply: $ 56.14M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.02M
All-Time High: $ 3.47
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.053854

ScPrime (SCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ScPrime (SCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCP's tokenomics, explore SCP token's live price!

