What is Scratch ($SCRATCH)

$Scratch is a community meme token that aims to bring community and utility together... with planned burns we aim to make a splash in the crypto market. we have zero buy and sell tax and the contract is renounced so that our investors are safe and can sleep on your bags knowing that we have diamond hand holders and irl investors. with a roadmap that brings fun and excitement to the community and everyone that holds scratch the stars are the limit.

Scratch ($SCRATCH) Resource Official Website

Scratch ($SCRATCH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Scratch ($SCRATCH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $SCRATCH token's extensive tokenomics now!