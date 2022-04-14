SDME (SDME) Tokenomics

The cryptocurrency market has experienced remarkable growth and innovation over the past decade. However, it is not without its challenges. One significant issue facing both seasoned and novice investors is the need for a cryptocurrency that provides sustainable value and real-world utility. Many cryptocurrencies lack a clear purpose beyond speculation, leading to market volatility and uncertainty. SDME Coin emerges as the solution to these challenges. Our project introduces a cryptocurrency with a clear and compelling purpose. SDME Coin is designed to benefit millions of investors by providing them with a digital asset that offers stability, utility, and a range of practical applications.

Official Website:
https://mangrovetechs.com/
Whitepaper:
https://mangrovetechs.com/web-assets/pdf/SDME%20White%20Paper.pdf

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 900.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 67.53M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00246913
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
SDME (SDME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SDME (SDME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SDME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SDME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.